Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Up 2% Over Last Week (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $339.29 or 0.00580111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $30.00 million and approximately $173,503.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00070262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.00290273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.52 or 0.00766867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,527.53 or 1.00069404 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.23 or 0.00727050 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 88,418 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

