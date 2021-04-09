Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Reaches $17.11 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $31.30 million and approximately $201,529.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for about $17.11 or 0.00029397 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.68 or 0.00294923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.94 or 0.00776377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,420.26 or 1.00358224 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.59 or 0.00743131 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,829,107 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.