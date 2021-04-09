Mirrored Netflix Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for about $559.82 or 0.00955848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $32.29 million and $32,223.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00070214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.84 or 0.00320724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $445.39 or 0.00760460 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,093.89 or 1.00897906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.29 or 0.00751757 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 57,678 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

