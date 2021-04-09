Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) One Day Volume Tops $102,762.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be purchased for $684.41 or 0.01170415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $35.04 million and $102,762.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.64 or 0.00314040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.65 or 0.00762111 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,930.57 or 1.00777422 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.19 or 0.00754474 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 51,204 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

