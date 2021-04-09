Mirrored United States Oil Fund 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $121,372.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $41.37 or 0.00070889 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $121,372.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00070323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.00297465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.77 or 0.00775771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,707.95 or 1.00589325 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.20 or 0.00742233 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 669,199 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

