Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target Increased to GBX 430 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 300 ($3.92).

Shares of LON MAB traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 324.60 ($4.24). 1,060,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 317.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 244.62. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 368 ($4.81).

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Insiders bought a total of 118 shares of company stock worth $37,719 over the last 90 days.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

