Mithril Market Cap Achieves $146.38 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded up 120% against the US dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $146.38 million and approximately $204.26 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00017422 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.61 or 0.00381049 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002157 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.