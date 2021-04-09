Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.58

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.58 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 65.43 ($0.85). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 64.80 ($0.85), with a volume of 1,731,663 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 43 ($0.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Mitie Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 43 ($0.56).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 57.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 43.58. The company has a market cap of £919.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51.

In related news, insider Mary Reilly bought 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.66 ($2,794.17).

About Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

