Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $378.56

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $378.56 and traded as high as $430.10. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $419.20, with a volume of 1,666 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $428.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

