Mixin (XIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $425.00 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $425.00 million and approximately $33,865.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin coin can now be bought for $773.99 or 0.01328118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,095 coins. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

