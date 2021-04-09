Mizuho Boosts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $218.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $204.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.17 and a 200 day moving average of $177.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $121.22 and a 12-month high of $204.90.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

