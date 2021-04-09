Mizuho Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $55.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.
THC stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -390.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,084,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 36,772.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 356,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 262,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
