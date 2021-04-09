Mizuho Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $55.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

THC stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -390.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,084,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 36,772.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 356,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 262,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

