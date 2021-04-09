MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Hits New 12-Month High at $884.00

Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 884 ($11.55) and last traded at GBX 884 ($11.55), with a volume of 31885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($11.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £514.98 million and a PE ratio of 49.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 817.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 715.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

