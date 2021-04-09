ModiHost (AIM) Tops One Day Volume of $29,932.00

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. ModiHost has a market cap of $220,570.69 and approximately $29,932.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00054557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00084364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.98 or 0.00621124 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00038039 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.