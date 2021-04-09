Moelis & Company Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Moelis & Company in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MC. JMP Securities lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.24%.

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,029.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,291 shares of company stock worth $31,307,518 in the last three months. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

