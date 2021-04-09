Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis Sells 800 Shares

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $45,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $3,393,600.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Kenneth Moelis sold 17,815 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $998,887.05.

On Monday, March 29th, Kenneth Moelis sold 3,500 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $196,000.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Kenneth Moelis sold 5,728 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $320,825.28.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $30,393.38.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kenneth Moelis sold 4,754 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $266,699.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $3,398,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $3,345,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $10,159,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Kenneth Moelis sold 43,613 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $2,376,908.50.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $54.19. 415,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,827. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $59.63. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 190.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

