Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.66% of Mohawk Industries worth $65,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,979,000 after purchasing an additional 254,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $198.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.69. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $202.94.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.84.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

