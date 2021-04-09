Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Hits New 12-Month High at $202.97

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $202.97 and last traded at $202.93, with a volume of 447226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.45.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.84.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

