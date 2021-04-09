Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Acquires 500,000 Shares

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $4,115,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MTEM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. 37,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,709. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTEM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTEM. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

