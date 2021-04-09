Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $14,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 80.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 157,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 63.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $51.58 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TAP shares. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

