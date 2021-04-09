MonetaryUnit Reaches Market Cap of $3.45 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $41,806.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003215 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004696 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.37 or 0.00599743 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 87.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 67.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 218,936,106 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.