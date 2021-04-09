MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells $65,189,250.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,502,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total transaction of $2,669,252.60.

On Thursday, March 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $298.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,204. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.00 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -68.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.85.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

