Monolith (TKN) Market Cap Reaches $12.81 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Monolith has a market capitalization of $12.81 million and approximately $21,476.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00054608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00084432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00620543 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00038059 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.