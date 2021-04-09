Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $5.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 127,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $95.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $95.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.69.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

