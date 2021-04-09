Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $304.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,618 shares of company stock worth $4,295,334 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $313.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $227.75 and a 12-month high of $314.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

