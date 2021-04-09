Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXZ) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXZ) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.26. 12,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 87,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.