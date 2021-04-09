Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Insider John Christopher Morgan Sells 7,539 Shares

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) insider John Christopher Morgan sold 7,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,872 ($24.46), for a total value of £141,130.08 ($184,387.35).

John Christopher Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, John Christopher Morgan sold 13,321 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.52), for a total value of £239,778 ($313,271.49).

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,892 ($24.72). 67,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,207. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,702 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,457.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £877.09 million and a PE ratio of 19.09. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a one year low of GBX 990.01 ($12.93) and a one year high of GBX 1,892 ($24.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.21%.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

