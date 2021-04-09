Morgan Stanley Acquires 37,982 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,982 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $40,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEM. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 310,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $42.31.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.