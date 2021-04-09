Morgan Stanley Acquires 763,209 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 222.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.01% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $41,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 172.97%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

