Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on ITM Power (LON:ITM)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays started coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ITM Power stock traded up GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 490.60 ($6.41). 3,479,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,572. ITM Power has a 52-week low of GBX 123 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 478.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 434.13.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

