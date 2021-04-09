Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.57% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $39,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,881,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $173.87 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.27.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

