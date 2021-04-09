Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 95,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Albemarle worth $38,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 349,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,517,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $3,793,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 653,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $146.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

