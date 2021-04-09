Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,026 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Steel Dynamics worth $38,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,273,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 133,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 531,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 52,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $50.78 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

