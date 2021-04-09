Morgan Stanley Buys 240,226 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.57% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $39,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,712,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,719,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 323.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 163,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 124,965 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $26.12 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $26.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.