Morgan Stanley Buys 472,047 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Discovery worth $39,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,253,000 after acquiring an additional 430,720 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Discovery by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,716,000 after purchasing an additional 115,709 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,026,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,066,000 after purchasing an additional 80,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after buying an additional 79,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

DISCK stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

