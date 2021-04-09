Morgan Stanley Buys 504,355 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 969.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.09% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $38,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 415,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,135 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 303,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,188,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 261,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 167,961 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 228,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 217,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QEFA opened at $73.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.46. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $53.87 and a 52 week high of $73.83.

