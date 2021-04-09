Morgan Stanley Buys 66,452 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Syneos Health worth $37,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Syneos Health by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,558,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,176,000 after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $4,883,067.87. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $403,828.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,555.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,758,587 shares of company stock worth $353,153,609 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.31.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

