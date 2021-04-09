Morgan Stanley Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $300.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.44% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BABA. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.87.

BABA stock opened at $228.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $617.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.01. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

