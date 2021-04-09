Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $38,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $32,749,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Toyota Motor by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Toyota Motor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Toyota Motor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

TM opened at $153.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.28. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

