Morgan Stanley Downgrades Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Equal Weight

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of CS opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

