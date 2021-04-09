Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,864,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of NortonLifeLock worth $38,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,498,000 after buying an additional 1,037,925 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,473 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290,944 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,024,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,197,000 after buying an additional 1,475,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

