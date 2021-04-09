Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Lemonade worth $40,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

LMND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.34.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 62,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $9,432,650.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,079,886.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 961,572 shares of company stock worth $151,129,294 in the last 90 days.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.