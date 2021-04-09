Morgan Stanley Has $38.49 Million Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 539.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.09% of La-Z-Boy worth $38,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 126.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 69.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LZB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $46.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

