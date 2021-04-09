Morgan Stanley Has $38.57 Million Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 134.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.09% of ShockWave Medical worth $38,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 6,785.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 101,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 99.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after buying an additional 97,872 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

SWAV stock opened at $137.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.21 and its 200-day moving average is $102.58. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $143.79.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 972,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,504,360. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.43.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

