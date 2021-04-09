Morgan Stanley Has $39.03 Million Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of FirstService worth $39,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSV. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $154.59 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $158.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

