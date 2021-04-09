Morgan Stanley Has $39.16 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 214,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of TC Energy worth $39,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in TC Energy by 2,694.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,118,000 after buying an additional 8,574,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,328,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,566,000 after purchasing an additional 458,467 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,807,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,006,000 after purchasing an additional 344,192 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,607,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $393,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,728,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,980 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRP opened at $47.05 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.65.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

