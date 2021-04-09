Morgan Stanley Has $39.32 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.40% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $39,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter.

NXTG opened at $74.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $75.56.

