Morgan Stanley Has $39.37 Million Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,597,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Canopy Growth worth $39,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

CGC opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGC. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.61.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

