Morgan Stanley Has $40.08 Million Position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.61% of BP Midstream Partners worth $40,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 148,463 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of BPMP opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

