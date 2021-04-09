Morgan Stanley Has $40.14 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Teledyne Technologies worth $40,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 89,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 111,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,707,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,037,303,000 after buying an additional 454,232 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY stock opened at $419.10 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.19 and a 12-month high of $424.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.56.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.